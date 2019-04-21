Pujols jumps Ruth for 5th place with 1,993 RBIs

Albert Pujols knocks in a pair of runs in the Angels' loss to get to 1,993 RBIs, passing Babe Ruth for the fifth most on the all-time list. (0:46)

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols surpassed Babe Ruth for fifth place in baseball history with his 1,993rd career RBI.

Pujols passed the Babe in the ninth inning on Saturday night with a solo homer to center field off Anthony Swarzak, though the Angels lost to the Seattle Mariners 6-5.

Earlier, Pujols had tied Ruth's mark in the third inning when he drove home Andrelton Simmons with a double off Seattle's Yusei Kikuchi.

The Angel Stadium crowd gave a standing ovation to Pujols, who acknowledged the cheers on second base with a wave of his helmet.

"It's pretty special," Pujols said. "You're talking about -- if not the best, then one of the best -- hitters to ever play this game. ... It would have been even sweeter if we would have come out with a win, but unfortunately it didn't happen."

Pujols only passed Ruth according to baseball's official starting point for the mark. RBIs weren't an official statistic until 1920 -- Ruth's first year with the Yankees, though his career began in 1914 with the Boston Red Sox.

Pujols is also closing in on Lou Gehrig (1,994) and Barry Bonds (1,996) on the career RBIs chart. Hank Aaron (2,297) and Alex Rodriguez (2,086) lead the list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.