          Anderson leaves A's start with left ankle sprain

          6:15 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland Athletics pitcher Brett Anderson was pulled from his start against Toronto with a left ankle sprain suffered while running off the mound in the third inning.

          Randal Grichuk hit a slow infield grounder between third base and the mound. Anderson quickly moved to field the ball, slipped, then got up limping as a team trainer came out with manager Bob Melvin.

          After a brief discussion, Anderson threw two warm-up pitches before Melvin called for reliever Yusmeiro Petit.

          Anderson allowed two runs on four hits and retired eight batters.

