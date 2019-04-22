Kemp suffers chest contusion running into wall

Matt Kemp suffers a chest contusion after running into a wall in the Reds' loss to the Padres. (0:49)

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Matt Kemp exited Sunday's 4-3 loss to the San Diego Padres in the fourth inning after running into the left-field wall at Petco Park while tracking a fly ball one inning earlier.

He was diagnosed with a chest wall contusion, according to the team.

Kemp slammed into the wall while reaching up to catch a ball hit by Wil Myers in the third inning. He threw the ball back to the infield and initially stayed in the game after trainers checked on him.

He then struck out in the top of the fourth inning and was replaced in the outfield by Scott Schebler to open the bottom of the inning.

Reds manager David Bell said Kemp "was a little dazed, but he was adamant about staying in the game'' after trying to catch Myers' drive to left.

"I knew he was in a little bit of pain," Bell continued. "We were just hoping it was a temporary thing, but after he came back in from hitting it was pretty obvious that we needed to get him out of there.

"He's a tough guy and he went into the wall hard and almost came up with a great catch."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.