Cardinals put Wacha on IL with knee tendinitis

The St. Louis Cardinals have placed pitcher Michael Wacha on the 10-day injured list with patellar tendinitis in his left knee.

The Cardinals announced the move Monday but have not disclosed how long Wacha will be sidelined.

Wacha's next scheduled start had been Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals have not announced Wacha's replacement yet.

Wacha, 27, is 1-0 with a 4.64 ERA in four starts this season. St. Louis recalled utility man Drew Robinson from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding roster move.