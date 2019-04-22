Gonzalez a free agent after release by Yankees

The New York Yankees have officially released Gio Gonzalez from his minor league deal, deciding not to add the veteran left-hander to their 25-man roster.

Gonzalez had opted out of his deal Saturday, meaning the Yankees had 48 hours to release him or add him to the major league roster.

The Yankees signed Gio Gonzalez to a minor league deal during spring training. Kim Klement/USA Today

Gonzalez, 33, joined the Yankees last month on a minor league deal that included $3 million in base salary if he was added to the 40-man roster and a chance to earn $9 million in performance bonuses.

He went 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three starts covering 15 innings at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He had 19 strikeouts and six walks.