Pirates' Polanco back from IL, set for '19 debut

Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco will make his season debut Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks after missing Pittsburgh's first 19 games while recovering from shoulder surgery.

Polanco will bat third in Pittsburgh's lineup and start in right field after being reinstated from the 10-day injured list earlier Monday.

Polanco, 27, led the Pirates with 23 home runs and 81 RBIs last season before undergoing surgery in September to repair the labrum and stabilize his left shoulder.

The Pirates optioned left-hander Steven Brault to Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move. He has a 9.64 ERA in two appearances this season.