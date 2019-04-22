        <
        >

          Rockies place pitcher Freeland on injured list

          6:36 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          The Colorado Rockies placed left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland on the 10-day injured list on Monday with a blister on his left middle finger.

          Freeland (2-3) threw six scoreless innings last Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies but left after 85 pitches because the blister started forming on his finger.

          Freeland has a 4.23 ERA in five starts this season. Last year, he went 17-7 with a 2.85 ERA in 33 starts.

          In another move, the Rockies reinstated lefty Tyler Anderson (left knee inflammation) from the 10-day IL. Anderson will start Monday's game against the Washington Nationals.

