Sources: Jays prospect Bichette has broken hand

Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Bo Bichette has a broken left hand, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

The injury, which Bichette suffered Monday in a minor league game, was first reported by The Athletic.

Bichette, a second-round draft pick in 2016 and the son of former major league star Dante Bichette, is seeking a second opinion on the injury, according to ESPN and reports.

Bichette, 21, recently was rated as baseball's No. 13 overall prospect by ESPN's Keith Law and is widely considered the second-best prospect in Toronto's system behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Bichette is batting .250 with one home run in 14 games this season at Triple-A Buffalo. Primarily a shortstop, he batted .286 with 11 homers and 32 stolen bases last year at Double-A New Hampshire.