Source: Pirates' Burdi has biceps tendon strain

A preliminary exam for Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Nick Burdi, who crumpled to the ground after throwing a 96 mph fastball Monday night, did not show any breaks or tears in his right arm, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Tuesday.

Burdi will be sidelined indefinitely after an MRI revealed only a strained biceps tendon and flexor mass, the source told ESPN, but the diagnosis would mean no surgery.

A source told ESPN that Burdi would seek a second opinion to ensure that rehab is the preferred course of action and that he can avoid another procedure on his right arm after having Tommy John surgery in May 2017.

The 26-year-old Burdi clutched his arm while tears filled his eyes after throwing the pitch in the eighth inning of a 12-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. He wept while teammates tried to console him on the mound.

"It just takes the breath right out of you," Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said after the game.

Burdi, a former prospect in the Twins system who has found success with the Pirates, had struck out 17 over 8 1/3 innings prior to Monday after making the team out of spring training.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.