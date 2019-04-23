Ramirez a free agent after Indians stint

CLEVELAND -- Slugger Hanley Ramirez is again a free agent following a short stint with the Indians.

Ramirez, 35, cleared waivers on Tuesday, and rather than signing a minor league deal with Cleveland, he opted for free agency. He played in 15 games for the Indians, batting .239 with two homers and eight RBIs.

The Indians signed him in February to help offset the loss of power in their lineup. However, when All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor was activated from the injured list on Saturday, the club designated Ramirez for assignment.

Manager Terry Francona plans to use Lindor occasionally as his DH, which made Ramirez expendable because the Indians also are keeping an extra infielder on their roster.

Ramirez played in 44 games before he was released by the Boston Red Sox last season. He had his best season in 2016, hitting 30 homers with 111 RBIs. Ramirez spent three-plus seasons with Boston.