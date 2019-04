Carlos Carrasco runs to field a catch after the ball bounced off of Carlos Santana's glove and collides with Neil Walker. (0:24)

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco left Tuesday night's game against the Miami Marlins with what the team said was left knee discomfort.

Carrasco fell to the ground while trying to cover first base on a fourth-inning grounder and got up limping. He finished the inning but was replaced in the fifth by reliever Neil Ramirez.

Carrasco pitched four shutout innings and struck out four before being forced to leave.

He entered the game with a 2-2 record and 7.41 ERA.