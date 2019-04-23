Indians' Carrasco exits in 4th, awaits MRI on knee

Carlos Carrasco runs to field a catch after the ball bounced off of Carlos Santana's glove and collides with Neil Walker. (0:24)

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco left in the fourth inning of Tuesday night's 3-1 loss to the Miami Marlins with what the team said was left knee discomfort.

Manager Terry Francona said Carrasco will have a precautionary MRI on the knee.

Carrasco, 32, suffered the injury when he landed hard scrambling to catch Carlos Santana's errant throw while trying to cover first base. Carrasco finished the inning, but Francona, not wanting to take any chances, pulled him for reliever Neil Ramirez to start the fifth.

Carrasco pitched four shutout innings and struck out four before being forced to leave. He is 2-2 with a 6.00 ERA this season.

It's the latest injury for Carrasco, who has missed significant time in previous seasons with assorted injuries, many of them unlucky.

His absence will put further stress on Cleveland's rotation, which is already missing Mike Clevinger because of a back strain.

