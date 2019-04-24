Dodgers' Hill (knee) set for season debut Sun.

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Rich Hill is set to make his season debut Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday.

Hill hasn't pitched since straining his left knee during spring training and started the season on the injured list.

Ahead of his debut, Hill was dominant in his final planned workout Monday. He told reporters that he had 16 strikeouts in six innings at the team's Camelback Ranch facility.

"I'm ready to get out there," Hill said. "I'm excited. Obviously, we've been playing great. ... You want to be a part of it and contribute and earn your keep, so to speak."

Hill said he isn't feeling any pain but will continue to wear a knee brace as recommended.

Ross Stripling will move to the bullpen with Hill's return. Stripling is 1-1 with a 3.07 ERA in five starts this season. He is set to start Thursday against the Chicago Cubs.