Rockies' Murphy reinstated from injured list

The Colorado Rockies are getting first baseman Daniel Murphy back earlier than expected, announcing Wednesday that he has been reinstated from the injured list.

Murphy had been expected to miss at least a month after he suffered an avulsion fracture to his left index finger against the Miami Marlins on March 29. He was injured diving for a sharp grounder and remained in the game, but X-rays showed a fracture in the tip of his finger.

Murphy, 34, was 1-for-10 in two games after signing a two-year, $24 million contract.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Jeff Hoffman was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.