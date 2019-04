Tampa Bay Rays infielder Joey Wendle suffered a fractured right wrist during Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals.

Wendle suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning. The Rays have not disclosed a timeline for how long Wendle will be sidelined.

He was 2-for-2 with an RBI before leaving the game.

Wendle had just returned from the 10-day injured list Sunday after missing 17 games because of a hamstring injury.