Pedroia teaches LHP Rodriguez new breaking ball

It has been another frustrating season thus far for Dustin Pedroia, who has played in just six games because of continuing issues with his surgically repaired left knee. But the veteran Boston Red Sox second baseman may be prepping for a new role with the club -- pitching coach.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez had his best outing of the season Wednesday night in an 11-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers, and credited his success to a new grip on his breaking ball taught to him by Pedroia.

Rodriguez said after the game that he was sitting in the dugout three or four days ago with Pedroia, who asked, "Hey, you want to see a nasty breaking ball?"

After Pedroia told him, "Hold it like this and throw it like that," Rodriguez said he tried it a couple days ago and saw that it was moving pretty good, so he broke it out in the game.

"It was the first time I tried throwing a breaking ball like that today, and it was working, so I just gotta say thanks to him," said Rodriguez, who added that Pedroia told him he used to throw it that way in school.

Rodriguez, who came into the game with a 1-2 record and 7.20 ERA, allowed just one run and two hits in six strong innings, striking out seven Detroit batters while evening his record at 2-2.