Cubs' Strop loses car, gets save on 'crazy day'

CHICAGO -- Cubs closer Pedro Strop had to cut short talking with the police regarding his stolen car on Wednesday, just in time to secure the save in a wild 7-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Strop said his car was stolen earlier in the day. The incident disrupted his pregame routine, and he said he was still dealing with it during the game when he told police he had to go.

"I was still giving them my information in the fourth inning, and I told them, 'I have to go. I might have to pitch,'" Strop said.

Strop came on in the ninth inning, inducing a game-ending double play to get his third save of the season.

Earlier, the Cubs erased a three-run deficit with a six-run sixth inning that featured a pair of two-out, three-run home runs by Javier Baez and Jason Heyward. According to ESPN Stats & Information, the Cubs are the first team since the 2010 Blue Jays to record multiple two-out, three-run (or more) home runs in the same inning.

The big inning meant Strop went from probably sitting the night out to having to get ready to pitch in a hurry.

"I didn't know if I was going to get in the game," Strop said. "But I had to be ready."

Strop said he was told that his stolen car was involved in a police chase Wednesday, but he didn't have many other details. He said he wasn't distracted by the events of the day and evening, though he did walk the lead-off hitter in the final inning.

After getting Justin Turner to hit into a double play, Strop gave a loud scream and fist pump, which isn't too far from his normal reaction when he gets a save.

"It was a crazy day," Strop said. "I'm still dealing with it."