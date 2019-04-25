Allen removed as Angels' closer amid struggles

The Los Angeles Angels demoted Cody Allen as their closer Tuesday following a four-game stretch in which he allowed five runs, including three home runs.

Allen, who joined the Angels on a one-year, $8.5 million deal, began the season with five scoreless innings before struggling in his next four appearances. He is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA.

Angels manager Brad Ausmus said he will turn to Ty Buttrey, Hansel Robles and Luis Garcia as his primary options in the ninth inning.

"We're going to go with whoever we think gives us the best chance in a save situation," Ausmus said. "We're actually much better as a team when Cody is closing, but right now, we're going to put him in some lower-leverage situations to try to get back to where he needs to be and get command of his pitches."

Allen, 30, is coming off a subpar 2018 season that saw his ERA balloon to 4.70 following five straight seasons of sub-3.00 ERAs.

He had been a longtime workhorse for the Cleveland Indians, recording three straight 30-save seasons from 2015-17.

"Brad's job is to put guys in position to help the team win," Allen said. "I'm working through some things to get back to being the guy I was before that. And there are some guys down there who are throwing the ball very well, Ty Buttrey and Hansel Robles. They give us a better shot to win games or close games out."