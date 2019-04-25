Yankees acquire Maybin in trade with Indians

The New York Yankees acquired Cameron Maybin from the Cleveland Indians on Thursday in a trade that adds depth to their injury-ravaged outfield.

Cleveland received cash considerations in the trade.

The Yankees officially announced the deal hours after Clint Frazier became the team's latest outfielder to be placed on the injured list.

Frazier, who has a left ankle sprain, joins outfielders Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks on the 10-day IL.

Maybin signed a minor league deal with the Indians last month after being released by the San Francisco Giants. He was arrested during spring training and charged with two DUI offenses -- driving while impaired and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more.

Maybin, 32, split last season between the Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners, batting .249 with four home runs.