Mets' Rhame appeals 2-game headhunting ban

New York Mets reliever Jacob Rhame was given a two-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing at the head of Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.

Rhame will appeal the suspension, manager Mickey Callaway said Friday.

Rhame sailed two pitches over Hoskins' head with two outs in the ninth inning of New York's 9-0 win on Tuesday, one day after two Mets were hit by pitches. Hoskins said later that the Mets catcher insisted they were trying to go inside.

Rhame's suspension was due to his pitch that sailed over Hoskins' head, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney. That pitch resulted in both teams being warned. There was no discipline for his second pitch that drew Hoskins' ire.

Hoskins got his revenge Wednesday, hitting a two-run homer down the left-field line off Rhame, then taunting him with a slow jog around the bases. It took Hoskins 34.23 seconds to run the bases, the slowest home run trot in the majors this season. The Phillies won 6-0.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.