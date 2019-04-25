Mets' Rhame suspended 2 games for headhunting

After Jacob Rhame throws two balls over Rhys Hoskins' head Tuesday, he gets revenge Wednesday with a home run and takes his time rounding the bases. (1:21)

New York Mets reliever Jacob Rhame was given a two-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing at the head of Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins in the top of the ninth inning Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.

Rhame sailed two pitches over Hoskins' head with two outs in the ninth inning of New York's 9-0 win, one day after two Mets were hit by pitches. The Philadelphia cleanup man said later that the Mets catcher insisted they were trying to go inside.

Hoskins got his revenge Wednesday, hitting a two-run homer down the left-field line off Rhame, then taunting him with a slow jog around the bases. It took Hoskins 34.23 seconds to run the bases, the slowest home run trot in the majors this season. The Phillies won 6-0.

It is not known whether Rhame will appeal. If he does not, the suspension is scheduled to begin Friday, when the Mets host the Milwaukee Brewers.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.