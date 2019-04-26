Nats call up prospect Kieboom to aid ailing infield

WASHINGTON -- The Nationals called up prospect Carter Kieboom on Friday after the middle infielder's torrid start at Triple-A Fresno.

The 21-year-old Kieboom, who was rated the 98th best prospect in baseball by ESPN's Keith Law prior to this season, was batting .379 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 18 games at Fresno this season, posting a 1.142 OPS.

We've selected the contract of INF Carter Kieboom.



To make room on the 25-man roster, the Nationals sent Jake Noll back to Fresno on Thursday. Washington also moved right-handed pitcher Koda Glover to the 60-day injured list.

Despite a strong showing in spring training, including a game with two home runs off Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, Kieboom didn't make the major-league roster as the Nationals wanted him to continue to work on his defense.

A natural shortstop, the 28th overall pick of the 2016 draft committed 26 errors in 118 games last year. With Trea Turner entrenched as Washington's starting shortstop, Kieboom logged time at second base during spring training and at Fresno.

In six games playing second for the Grizzlies, he made one error. He also had one miscue in 12 games at shortstop.

Due to injuries in the infield, the Nationals decided to promote Kieboom. Just four games into the season, Turner fractured his right index finger after being hit by a pitch while attempting to bunt on April 2. Third baseman Anthony Rendon hasn't played since taking a pitch off his left elbow on April 20. Additionally, veteran second baseman Brian Dozier has gotten off to a slow start offensively.

Historically, the Nationals have only brought top prospects to the big leagues when there's an opportunity to play every day -- as was the case when they called up Juan Soto from Double-A last year. The expectation is that Kieboom will take over as the primary shortstop until Turner returns from injury, allowing Wilmer Difo to fill in around the infield as needed.

Kieboom's older brother, Spencer Kieboom, is a catcher in the Nationals organization and appeared in 52 games last season for Washington. He is currently at Double-A Harrisburg.