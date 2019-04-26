Blue Jays on Vlad Jr.'s debut: 'It's like having Zion'

TORONTO -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. capped his major league debut with a double leading off the ninth inning for his first hit, and Brandon Drury followed with a winning two-run homer with two outs to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Friday night.

The 20-year-old son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, considered the top prospect in the major leagues, arrived at Rogers Centre in a replica Montreal Expos jersey to honor his father, who was on hand.

He grounded out in the second, was robbed of an extra-base hit by left fielder Chad Pinder's leaping catch in the fourth, then flied out to right in the sixth.

"Actually, I wanted that ground ball in the first inning to get those butterflies out of the way, but you know it happens in the second inning and I felt very good the rest of the way," Guerrero Jr. said after the game.

He made sure the final plate appearance of his debut would be one to remember, hitting an opposite-field double down the right-field line on a 2-2 fastball from Yusmeiro Petit (0-1) in the ninth.

"Basically, I did the same thing that I did on my previous at-bats. I was just trying to get on base or trying to get into scoring position," Guerrero Jr. said. "Trying to win the game."

Billy McKinney sacrificed pinch runner Alen Hanson and, with the infield in, Teoscar Hernandez lined out to second baseman Jurickson Profar. Drury followed with a drive over the center-field wall, and Guerrero Jr., arm raised, was the first Blue Jays player out of the dugout to celebrate.

"It's like having Zion Williamson on your team; it's like a once-in-a-lifetime kind of talent," Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman said, comparing Guerrero Jr. to the Duke basketball star. "So just to have the opportunity to play with him, it's amazing to look out there and see him behind me at third base. I think he's gonna give us a huge little edge, and just, like I said, just carry this momentum from this win into every other start."

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was equally awed.

"To be 20 years old, and all the press, and hitting batting practice and everybody's here and stuff. I cannot imagine that," Montoyo said after the game. "I was hoping he gets a base hit his first at-bat -- but then after he made that play, I said, 'OK, he's so relaxed.' He was born for this. After that, 'OK, he's fine; we'll be all right, I think.'"

Born in Montreal during his dad's tenure with the Expos, Guerrero Jr. said it was meaningful to play his first big league game north of the border.

He wore No. 27, the number retired in honor of his father by the Los Angeles Angels. Following this weekend's home series against Oakland, the Blue Jays head west for a three-game series against the Angels.

That Guerrero Jr.'s famous father was in attendance Friday made it even more memorable.

"Everything's going to go to my dad. My baseball, my bat, everything," Guerrero Jr. said when asked if he was keeping the ball from his double.

Guerrero Jr. missed the start of the season after an oblique injury in spring training. He played four rehab games at Class-A Dunedin before moving up to Triple-A Buffalo, where he hit .367 with three homers and eight RBIs in eight games.

By delaying his debut until Friday, the Blue Jays ensured his maximum service time this year would be 157 days -- 15 days shy of being eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.

