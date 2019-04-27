Mad Max: Scherzer third-fastest to 2,500 K's

WASHINGTON -- Max Scherzer continues to put himself in rare company.

The Washington Nationals ace and three-time Cy Young winner recorded his 2500th career strikeout on Friday, becoming the third-fastest pitcher to reach the plateau, based on innings. Scherzer's milestone whiff came in the top of the sixth inning, when he caught San Diego Padres outfielder Manuel Margot looking at an 86-mph slider. It was the seventh punchout of the game for the Scherzer, who didn't allow a baserunner until Eric Hosmer hit a solo home run with one out in the top of the fifth.

The only hurlers to reach 2,500 strikeouts quicker than Scherzer are Hall of Famers Randy Johnson and Pedro Martinez, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Johnson did it in 2,107⅔ innings, while it took Martinez 2,152⅔ frames. At one point during their respective careers, all three pitchers played for the Nationals/Expos franchise.

Scherzer has led the National League in punchouts each of the past three years, including last season, when he became the fifth hurler since 2001 to record 300 whiffs in a season.

Entering play on Friday, the 34-year-old righty was 1-3 with a 4.45 ERA and an National League-best 44 strikeouts.

Scherzer is the 35th pitcher in MLB history to reach the 2,500 mark. He ranks third among active hurlers in strikeouts, behind CC Sabathia and Justin Verlander.