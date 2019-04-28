Needing help in pen, Braves trade for A's Blevins

The Atlanta Braves have acquired left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins from the Oakland Athletics in a move they hope will bolster their beleaguered bullpen.

Blevins signed a $1.5 million minor league deal with Oakland in February but spent the start of this season at Triple-A Las Vegas, where he had a 1.69 ERA in seven games.

The Braves selected Blevins' contract from Triple-A Gwinnett and added him to their active roster before Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Right-hander Wes Parsons was optioned to Gwinnett and closer Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list in corresponding moves.

Blevins, 35, had a 4.85 ERA in 64 appearances last season with the New York Mets. The 13-year veteran was much better in the previous two seasons with the Mets, posting a 2.87 ERA over 148 combined appearances in 2016 and 2017. He has a 3.52 career ERA in 12 seasons with Oakland, Washington and the Mets.

Atlanta hopes Blevins will help a bullpen that entered Sunday with a 4.74 ERA and a league-leading 62 walks in 26 games.

The Braves have been plagued by multiple injuries to relievers already this year, with Vizcaino out for the season and setup men Jonny Venters, Jesse Biddle and Darren O'Day on the injured list.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.