White Sox's Jimenez to IL with ankle injury

Chicago White Sox rookie outfielder Eloy Jimenez has been placed on the 10-day injured list and will miss at least two weeks because of a high right ankle sprain.

The White Sox announced the move before Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Jimenez will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according to the White Sox.

Jimenez, one of baseball's top prospects, suffered the injury Friday night when he jumped into the outfield wall while trying to make a catch. His right foot appeared to get caught in the padding on the wall and he crumpled onto the warning track.

Jimenez, 22, is batting .241 with three home runs and eight RBIs in 21 games this season.

The White Sox also placed reliever Nate Jones (elbow) on the 10-day IL Sunday and promoted left-hander Aaron Bummer and right-hander Thyago Vieira from Triple-A Charlotte.