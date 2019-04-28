Nats put Zimmerman on IL with plantar fasciitis

The Washington Nationals placed starting first baseman Ryan Zimmerman on the 10-day injured list Sunday with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, the team announced.

The Nationals recalled right-hander Erick Fedde from Double-A Harrisburg in a corresponding move.

Zimmerman, 34, suffered the injury making a leaping catch Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. After getting a day off Wednesday, he played on Friday and Saturday then underwent an MRI on Sunday because his foot was bothering him, according to MASN Sports.

"We're going to get him treatment and keep him off his feet for 10 days," manager Dave Martinez said.

The Nationals' career leader in hits (1,756), home runs (267) and RBIs (999), Zimmerman is hitting just .213 with three homers and 11 RBIs this season.

Fedde was 2-0 with a 2.66 ERA in four starts for Harrisburg this season. He made 14 starts for the Nationals during the previous two seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.