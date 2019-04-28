Beer on Braun, Cano injury mark wild first inning

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun had a beer spilled on his head and New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano suffered a hand injury from a Gio Gonzalez pitch in a bizarre sequence during the first inning Sunday.

Braun was trying to make a leaping catch at the left-field wall on a long drive by Mets rookie Pete Alonso when a fan, in an apparent attempt to catch the ball in his cup, leaned over the railing and spilled his beer on Braun's head.

With Braun unable to make the catch, Alonso raced to third for a triple, prompting a protest from the Brewers and manager Craig Counsell. A video review, however, upheld the ruling on the field.

Ryan Braun's attempt to rob Pete Alonso of an extra-base hit ended with the Brewers outfielder being covered in a fan's beer. Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports

Cano was injured on the next pitch, when he was plunked on his left hand while failing to check his swing on a fastball from Brewers starter Gonzalez.

The left-handed-hitting Cano began to swing and fell open toward first base as the pitch headed toward his chest. It connected with the outside of his left hand, and Cano staggered out of the box and slammed his helmet before leaving the game.

Cano was ruled to have swung at the pitch by plate umpire Todd Tichenor. It's the second time this season Cano has been struck by a pitch while being called for a swinging strike.

Initial X-rays on Cano's hand were negative, the Mets said. He is set for additional testing Monday after swelling in the hand goes down.

He was replaced by Juan Lagares with the count 0-1. Lagares would go on to draw a walk.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.