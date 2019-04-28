        <
          Yelich abruptly exits game with lower back issue

          2:51 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich has been pulled from the Milwaukee Brewers' game against the New York Mets on Sunday with lower back discomfort.

          Yelich was replaced by Ben Gamel in right field to begin the bottom of the fifth inning.

          It's unclear when Yelich was injured. He singled in the fourth inning and was retired on Jesus Aguilar's double play.

          Yelich also dealt with back issues last season.

          He hit his major-league-leading 14th homer in an 8-6 win over the Mets on Saturday. That tied him with Albert Pujols (2006) and Alex Rodriguez (2007) for the most through the first full month of the season.

