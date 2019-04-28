Pujols moves past Bond for third on RBIs list

The Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols passed Barry Bonds for third place on the all-time RBIs list with his two-run double in the first inning Sunday.

The designated hitter doubled to left field against the Kansas City Royals, driving in Mike Trout and Brian Goodwin to give the Angels' an early lead.

Pujols now has 1,997 RBIs and trails only Alex Rodriguez (2,086) and Hank Aaron (2,297) on the all-time list, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

RBIs became an official statistic in 1920.

The 39-year-old Pujols, playing in his 19th major league season in 2019, entered Sunday's game with a career .302 batting average and 637 home runs, sixth on the all-time list.