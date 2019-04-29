Rays promoting slugging first baseman Lowe

The Tampa Bay Rays have promoted power-hitting first-base prospect Nate Lowe from the minors.

The Rays announced Lowe's promotion Monday but have not yet announced a corresponding roster move.

Nate Lowe follows through on a solo home run during a spring training game in March. Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Times reported that infielder Christian Arroyo will be optioned to Triple-A Durham to clear a spot for Lowe, 23.

A former 13th-round draft selection, Lowe emerged as one of Tampa Bay's best prospects last season, when he was named the Rays' minor league player of the year.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Lowe played 130 games across three levels in the minors last season, batting .330 with 27 home runs and 102 RBIs. He was batting .300 with three homers in 21 games this year at Durham.