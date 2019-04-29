Cano: MRI negative, expect return this week

Robinson Cano expects to return to the New York Mets' lineup later this week after an MRI taken Monday on his injured left hand came back negative.

Cano was not in the Mets' starting lineup against the Cincinnati Reds one day after being hit on the hand by a pitch.

Initial X-rays came back negative, but Cano underwent further testing, including the MRI, on his hand earlier Monday.

The veteran second baseman told reporters that his hand was still swollen but that he expects to miss only one or two games.

Cano was hit by a fastball while attempting to check his swing in the first inning Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers. The eight-time All-Star is batting .270 with three home runs in 26 games this season, his first with the Mets.

Jeff McNeil will start at second base and bat leadoff Monday against Reds starter Tanner Roark.