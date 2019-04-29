Yankees' LeMahieu (knee) day-to-day after MRI

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu underwent an MRI on Monday which revealed inflammation in his right knee, stemming from an original contusion suffered after fouling a pitch off his knee in Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants. He is listed as day-to-day.

LeMahieu was removed in the bottom of the third inning Sunday at San Francisco because of the inflammation. Infielder Gio Urshela left after he was hit on his left hand by a pitch in the fifth inning. The Yankees said after the game that X-rays on both players were negative.

Also Monday, Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk in his first injury rehabilitation appearance, against the Detroit Tigers in an extended spring training game in Tampa, Florida.

Tulowitzki struck out twice and flied out, and he played four innings in the field without getting a chance.

"Everything is good," he said.

Tulowitzki is among 13 Yankees currently on the injured list. He has not played since April 3 because of a strained left calf.

New York opens a two-game series Tuesday at Arizona, the end of a nine-game trip. While the Yankees are 17-11, they will be facing a team that currently has a winning record for only the second series this season. New York was swept by Houston in three games from April 8-10.

Miguel Andujar, sidelined since tearing the labrum in his right shoulder on March 31, was 3-for-5 in the same game as Tulowitzki. He lined two singles to center and had an infield single, making him 8-for-14 in three extended spring training games. The third baseman fielded two grounders and made strong, accurate throws to first on both.

Andujar and Tulowitzki are expected to play for Class A Tampa on Tuesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.