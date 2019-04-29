Yelich out of Brewers' lineup with back issue

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is not in Monday's starting lineup for the series opener against the Colorado Rockies, a day after exiting with lower back discomfort.

The reigning National League MVP left Sunday's game following the top of the fifth inning of the Brewers' 5-2 loss to the New York Mets. Manager Craig Counsell said Yelich was day-to-day.

Yelich is tied with Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger for the major league lead with 14 home runs -- tying the MLB record for the most before May 1.

Ben Gamel replaces Yelich in right field against the Rockies, as he did after Yelich's exit Sunday.