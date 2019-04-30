        <
        >

          Tigers prospect Mize throws no-hitter in AA debut

          9:31 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          ALTOONA, Pa. -- Detroit Tigers top prospect Casey Mize pitched a no-hitter for the Erie Seawolves in his Double-A debut Monday night.

          Mize, the top overall pick in last year's MLB draft, faced one batter over the minimum and needed just 98 pitches to shut down the Altoona Curve, a Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate. He hit the first batter of the game but went on to strike out seven and walk one.

          "It was definitely one of those days where, I don't know, it just felt like auto pilot,'' Mize said. "I've said that before. So it was just a good day.''

          Mize was called for a pitch-clock violation early in the ninth inning but shook off the automatic ball. He retired Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Jared Oliva on a popup to second base to complete the gem. Erie never had anybody throwing in the bullpen.

          It was Mize's first no-hitter as a pro; last year, he also threw a no-hitter for Auburn against Northeastern.

          "I threw one last year in college, and I wish I would have enjoyed it more,'' Mize said. "So I think I kind of learned from that, and so I'm definitely going to let this one soak in.''

          He is the Tigers' top-ranked prospect, according to rankings by ESPN's Keith Law, who also ranks Mize as the fourth-best pitcher in all of baseball and No. 15 player at any position.

          The 21-year-old right-hander made four starts with Class A Lakeland this season prior to his promotion, going 2-0 with an 0.35 ERA.

          Mize pitched Erie's second no-hitter in six days. Alex Faedo -- Detroit's first-round pick in 2017 -- started a combined no-hitter last Wednesday, ending Erie's 10-year drought without one.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

