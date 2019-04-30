Dodgers' Pollock (elbow) likely headed to IL

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock has an elbow infection and is likely going on the injured list, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Monday after the team's 3-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Pollock hasn't played more than 113 games in a season since he was an All-Star in 2015 because of injuries. He played only 12 games in 2016 after fracturing his elbow.

The 31-year-old is batting .223 in 28 games this season, his first with the Dodgers. He agreed to a four-year, $55 million deal with Los Angeles in January after spending his first seven MLB seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks.