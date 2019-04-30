        <
          Dodgers' Pollock (elbow) likely headed to IL

          2:10 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock has an elbow infection and is likely going on the injured list, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Monday after the team's 3-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

          Pollock hasn't played more than 113 games in a season since he was an All-Star in 2015 because of injuries. He played only 12 games in 2016 after fracturing his elbow.

          The 31-year-old is batting .223 in 28 games this season, his first with the Dodgers. He agreed to a four-year, $55 million deal with Los Angeles in January after spending his first seven MLB seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

