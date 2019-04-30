Nationals place Rendon (elbow) on injured list

The Washington Nationals placed third baseman Anthony Rendon on the 10-day injured list with a left elbow contusion Tuesday.

The move is retroactive to Saturday.

Rendon was hit by a pitch against the Marlins on April 20, but Washington opted not to place him on the injured list. He missed four games before returning Friday against the Padres, but missed the next three games since.

Rendon was in the midst of a 17-game hitting streak prior to suffering the injury. He is hitting .356 this season with 6 home runs and 18 RBIs.

