Padres put rookie SS Tatis Jr. (hamstring) on IL

Fernando Tatis Jr. exits the game after injuring himself while falling into a split trying to record an out at second base. (0:20)

The San Diego Padres placed rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained left hamstring.

The move was made retroactive to Monday. Right-hander Phil Maton was recalled from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.

Tatis left Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals in the bottom of the 10th inning after he did an awkward-looking split while trying to stretch for a throw at second base. He was unable to keep his foot on the bag on the play. He moved around gingerly while umpires reviewed the play, and he could not continue.

The 20-year-old entered this season as one of the top prospects in baseball and is hitting .300 with six homers and 13 RBIs for the Padres. The son of former major leaguer Fernando Tatis had a career-high three hits Sunday.

Greg Garcia made his first start of the season at shortstop in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Manager Andy Green wouldn't say on Monday if Manny Machado might move from third base to shortstop if Tatis was placed on the injured list.