Angels' Mead named Baseball Hall of Fame prez

Tim Mead was named president of the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday after working for 40 years in the Los Angeles Angels organization.

Mead will replace Jeff Idelson, who is set to retire in July after 25 years at the Hall of Fame. Idelson has been the museum's president since 2008.

The 61-year-old Mead has been the Angels' vice president of communications for the past 22 years. He was saluted by several Angels players, including star outfielder Mike Trout, on Twitter.