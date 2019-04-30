Marlins demote slumping Brinson, activate Cooper

The Miami Marlins demoted struggling outfielder Lewis Brinson to the minor leagues on Tuesday when they activated outfielder Garrett Cooper from the injured list.

The 24-year-old Brinson, a former prized prospect acquired in the trade that sent Christian Yelich to the Milwaukee Brewers, is hitting just .197 with no home runs in 27 games this season. He also scuffled in 2018, hitting .199 with 11 home runs and 42 RBIs in 109 games.

The Marlins will now hope that Brinson, who is from Coral Springs, Florida, can rebound at Triple-A New Orleans.

Cooper has been sidelined since March 31, when the Marlins placed him on the injured list with a strain of his left calf. He is hitless in seven at-bats this season.