          Struggling Familia has sore shoulder, goes on IL

          5:48 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Struggling reliever Jeurys Familia has been placed on the 10-day injured list by the New York Mets because of a sore right shoulder.

          Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Familia informed the team his shoulder was bothering him Wednesday morning, one day after he coughed up a two-run lead in the ninth inning against Cincinnati. He underwent an MRI that came back "fairly clean," according to Callaway, and was given a cortisone injection.

          The Mets called up left-hander Ryan O'Rourke from Triple-A Syracuse to replace Familia, 29, in the bullpen.

          Familia has been one of the Mets' biggest flops this season. The right-hander is 2-0 with a 6.28 ERA in 14 appearances after signing a $30 million, three-year contract in December to rejoin the Mets as a free agent.

          Working in a setup role, the former All-Star closer has walked 13 batters in 14⅓ innings.

