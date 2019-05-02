Brewers RHP Anderson on IL with cut finger

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers have put righty Chase Anderson on the injured list after he lacerated his right middle finger while warming up for a start against Colorado.

The Brewers made the move before Wednesday night's game at Miller Park. The team didn't say how the cut occurred.

Anderson began the season in Milwaukee's bullpen but moved into the rotation late last month after Freddy Peralta went on the injured list and Corbin Burnes was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio.

Anderson posted a 1.86 ERA in two starts, striking out nine with five walks over 9 2/3 innings. Including five relief appearances this season, Anderson is 2-0 with a 3.20 ERA.

Right-handed reliever Jacob Barnes started in place of Anderson. Burnes was recalled from San Antonio to fill Anderson's spot on the roster.