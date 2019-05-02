Indians RHP Kluber hit by liner, fractures forearm

MIAMI -- Cleveland Indians right-hander Corey Kluber has a nondisplaced fracture of his right ulna after he was hit on the arm by a line drive off the bat of Miami Marlins outfielder Brian Anderson on Wednesday, the team said.

The Indians initially said Kluber had a right forearm contusion but later said X-rays revealed the fracture. The club said Kluber will be evaluated again on Thursday in Cleveland.

After he was hit by the liner in the fifth inning, the ball rolled away from Kluber. He tried to swat it to first base with his glove rather than throwing it as Anderson reached on an infield hit. Kluber briefly visited with a trainer before walking off the field with the Marlins leading 3-1.

Kluber, a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, entered the game 2-2 with a 5.81 ERA.

The Indians are already without starter Mike Clevinger, who is out until at least June with a back injury.

