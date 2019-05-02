Red Sox no longer playing 'Fortnite' in clubhouse

The Boston Red Sox have followed suit with starting pitcher David Price and are no longer playing "Fortnite" in the home clubhouse.

Nathan Eovaldi told WEEI in a story published Wednesday that he hasn't seen the popular video game around all season.

"Usually everybody had it set up in their lockers, but I haven't seen it," Eovaldi said.

Players told WEEI that "Fortnite" had become a distraction for the Red Sox, who are 14-17 and in fourth place in the American League East. The slow start to their World Series defense may play a role in keeping controllers out of players' hands.

"Maybe if we were doing a little better, maybe we would be doing it, but you can't be losing and playing 'Fortnite' in the clubhouse," Eovaldi said.

Last season, Price was diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome. The left-hander said video games might have contributed to the issue but weren't the primary source of blame. Even so, Price said last May that he wouldn't be playing "Fortnite" in the clubhouse.

The Red Sox aren't the only team to curtail the gaming. According to The Athletic, Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said in March that they have a pregame curfew on video games in their clubhouse.