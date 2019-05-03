Nats' Strasburg fewest innings to 1,500 career K's

WASHINGTON -- Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg reached 1,500 strikeouts in fewer innings pitched than any player in major league history, hitting the milestone during Washington's game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

Strasburg got opposing pitcher Dakota Hudson looking in the fifth inning for his eighth strikeout of the game and the 1,500th of his career.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau data, Strasburg struck out 1,500 in 1,272⅓ innings. Boston's Chris Sale had the previous mark, reaching 1,500 in 2017 after 1,290 innings.

Hall of Famer Randy Johnson holds the record for fewest games needed to reach 1,500 strikeouts. He did it in 206 games, seven fewer than Strasburg, who ranks second on that list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.