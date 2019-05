The Washington Nationals have fired pitching coach Derek Lilliquist, general manager Mike Rizzo announced after the team's 2-1 win against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night.

Lilliquist had served in the role since November 2017.

Washington minor league pitching coordinator Paul Menhart, who has been in that role since 2015, will replace Lilliquist, according to Rizzo.

The Nationals' team ERA of 4.95 ranks third-to-last in the National League.