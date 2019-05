New York Yankees left-hander James Paxton left Friday night's start against the Minnesota Twins with soreness in his left knee, the team announced.

Paxton will undergo an MRI on Saturday.

After getting the final out of the third inning, Paxton left the Yankees' dugout with a trainer and did not return to the game. He threw 64 pitches and allowed one unearned run on two hits in his three innings, striking out one.

Right-hander Jonathan Holder relieved Paxton to start the fourth inning.