Paxton latest Yankee to land on injured list

Yankees starter James Paxton was placed on the 10-day injured list with left knee inflammation, the team announced Saturday.

The southpaw left Friday night's game against the Twins after three innings.

"It's just something that's nagging at me enough that I couldn't execute pitches," Paxton said after the game. "I'm not real worried it's going to be something long term. I'm hoping it's something that's just a quick fix."

It's the eighth time he's been placed on the DL in his seven-year career.

Paxton is the 14th Yankee currently on the IL.

The 30-year-old is 3-2 this season with a 3.11 ERA, 52 strikeouts and 13 walks.

New York called up right-hander Jake Barrett from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

