Cora to skip Red Sox's trip to White House

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced Sunday that he will not accompany his team Thursday to celebrate its World Series title at the White House.

In a statement in Spanish sent to El Nuevo Dia, Cora cited the fact that Puerto Rico still has not recovered from Hurricane Maria in 2017 for his decision.

In January, the Puerto Rico native was outspoken about the island's need for hurricane relief. He had indicated then that he might skip the traditional champion's visit to Washington over President Donald Trump's policies toward Puerto Rico.

The Red Sox will visit the White House on Thursday, an off day after a three-game series in Baltimore against the Orioles.

Cora is not the only member of the Red Sox who will not be in attendance. Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Rafael Devers are among the team's players who have said they will skip the visit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.