Reds homer on 3 straight pitches vs. Samardzija

CINCINNATI -- Eugenio Suarez, Jesse Winker and Derek Dietrich hit home runs on three consecutive Jeff Samardzija pitches on Sunday.

Suarez followed Joey Votto's leadoff bloop single to center with a drive that just cleared the fence down the right-field line. Winker and Dietrich followed with first-pitch drives to right-center, with Dietrich turning his entire body to stare into the Reds dugout as he danced up the first-base line after his fourth home run in three games. The homers made it 4-0.

Nick Senzel lined out in the next at-bat.

The home runs were each player's ninth of the season and gave the Reds 11 in the first three games of the four-game series against the Giants.

The Reds hit back-to-back-to-back home runs for the second time this season. Matt Kemp, Suarez and Scott Schebler all went deep against Wei-Yin Chen on April 9 against Miami.